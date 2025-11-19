Ariana Grande Shows Off Wicked Wand Skills on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Play video content NBC

Ariana Grande had Jimmy Fallon flying off the handle with her wicked wand skills while promoting "Wicked: For Good" on 'The Tonight Show' Tuesday evening.

Check out the clip -- she told Jimmy she's a bit rusty ... and then effortlessly twirled her wand around, totally impressing the audience. It seems like playing Glinda certainly changed Ariana for good -- at least in the wand department!

The pop star and actress had a ball of a time with Jimmy on 'The Tonight Show,' where they also performed a medley of famous duets ... including but not limited to "For Good" from "Wicked," Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine" and "APT." by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars. Talk about talent!

As you know, Ariana and with her "Wicked" costars are currently promoting the sequel to 2024's film. They all reunited to create a new rap for 'The Tonight Show' on Monday, playing off their viral video from last year, which summarized the musical's storyline.

It hasn't been all fun and games, though ... last week, a crazed fan nearly tackled Ariana on the red carpet at the movie's Singapore premiere. He has since been charged with being a public nuisance and reportedly sentenced to 9 days in jail.