Ariana Grande Says Her Tour Next Year Will Be Her Last Hurrah

Play video content Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Ariana Grande’s already plotting her next chapter ... and it sure sounds like she’s ready to pump the brakes on music, especially when it comes to hitting the road!

The "Wicked" star hopped on "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" and dropped the bomb -- she's gonna give next year’s tour everything she's got 'cause basically it's her last hurrah ... for a long, long time.

As for why she’s tapping out, Ariana chalked it up to getting older and finally figuring out what she really wants ... saying her pop career sorta took over her life.

Ariana said she’s beyond grateful for everything her pop era gave her ... but there’s a whole world of creative stuff she’s dying to explore. Translation: the next few years are gonna look nothing like the last 10 to 15.