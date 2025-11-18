Ariana Grande Says Her Tour Next Year Will Be Her Last Hurrah

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ariana Grande One Last Tour Before A Grande Farewell!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
111825_ariana_grande_kal
Ariana Grande’s already plotting her next chapter ... and it sure sounds like she’s ready to pump the brakes on music, especially when it comes to hitting the road!

The "Wicked" star hopped on "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" and dropped the bomb -- she's gonna give next year’s tour everything she's got 'cause basically it's her last hurrah ... for a long, long time.

ariana grande performing sub getty swipe 2
Getty

As for why she’s tapping out, Ariana chalked it up to getting older and finally figuring out what she really wants ... saying her pop career sorta took over her life.

ariana grande sub
Getty

Ariana said she’s beyond grateful for everything her pop era gave her ... but there’s a whole world of creative stuff she’s dying to explore. Translation: the next few years are gonna look nothing like the last 10 to 15.

Getty

Of course, right now Ariana’s juggling both worlds -- acting and singing -- while hitting the promo trail for "Wicked: For Good' with Cynthia Erivo ... which officially lands in theaters Friday!

