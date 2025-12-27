Miles Teller Has Wife Keleigh's Wedding Dress Remade After It Burned in Fire

All I Want For Christmas is to Make Keleigh Happy

Miles Teller gave his wife Keleigh Sperry a little Christmas magic this holiday season ... gifting her a replica of her wedding dress which burned in the destructive Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

Sperry shared the video to social media Friday night ... showing his better half opening a big red box topped with a festive bow to find a dress zipped up in protective plastic. Keleigh instantly asks him if the dress she's holding is her wedding dress ... and Miles can't contain his excitement -- spoiling the surprise with a quick affirmative.

Keleigh becomes visibly emotional as she holds up the dress ... letting out a few sobs before Miles cuts off the video.

Of course, the wedding dress is just one of the many items the couple lost in the devastating Pacific Palisades Fire back in January ... which completely razed their home.

The couple dedicated themselves to activism in the aftermath of the blaze ... with Miles jumping onstage at FireAid to reflect on losing his home.