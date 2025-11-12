Miles Teller Says Fans Thought He Was Playing Michael Jackson in Upcoming Biopic

Play video content New Heights

Miles Teller's making it clear the "Man in the Mirror" isn't playing Michael Jackson ... reiterating to anyone still confused that he isn't starring as the King of Pop in the flick.

The actor jumped on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast to explain what might have caused the initial mix-up ... revealing many of the original headlines read "Miles Teller to Star in Michael Jackson Biopic."

The headlines proved confusing to some, Teller says ... 'cause he actually plays Jackson's longtime attorney, John Branca, in the film -- not the hitmaker, who is being played by MJ's nephew Jaafar Jackson.

The first trailer for the Michael Jackson biopic has been released.



In theaters on April 24, 2026. pic.twitter.com/y4If3dcPzi @DiscussingFilm

Travis joked with Miles that everyone knows he's got moves -- which is why they thought he might actually be stepping in to play the lead role.

Teller then gives his best Jackson impression ... and, all we'll say is we're lucky we're getting Jaafar for that particular role -- Teller's not exactly a song and dance man.

The first trailer for the movie came out last week ... and showed a first look at Teller -- clad in a long black wig and suit while sitting at a conference table.