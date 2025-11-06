Michael Jackson Biopic Drops First Trailer, Watch Sneak Peek

The first trailer for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic dropped Thursday ... and boy does it deliver.

Our first sneak peek at the movie "Michael" opens with the eponymous icon in the studio with his legendary hit collaborator, Quincy Jones -- played by Kendrick Sampson.

Q says, "I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made, the songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top" ... launching us into footage of recreations from Michael's childhood and illustrious career.

The late singer is played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, who seems to nail his uncle's mannerisms flawlessly.