Miles Teller Gifted Framed Pic of T.J. McConnell Taunting Him at Knicks Game

Miles Teller will be able to say "look at this photograph" for the rest of his life ... and that photograph is the viral shot of an NBA player taunting him right in the middle of a game -- which Jimmy Fallon so kindly had framed for him!!

The "Tonight Show" host surprised the actor with the gift during Tuesday night's episode ... after the two had a brief chat about Pacers player T.J. McConnell getting right up in his face and gloating during a playoff matchup against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden last season.

The snap is honestly museum-worthy -- it shows the hooper celebrating as Miles and his wife, Keleigh, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stare blankly back at him from their courtside seats ... and it was plastered all over social media at the time.

Teller explained his side of things ... telling Fallon, "To be fair, I was filming a movie in New York -- I'm not a Knicks fan, so I wasn't taking it as to heart as it's coming across in that photo."

Teller, 38, joked Keleigh compared McConnell's showboating to what their nephew does during his youth basketball games.

All that aside, Teller thought the moment was classic ... and admitted it would be a great decorative piece.

"I wanna hang it up in my house," Teller said. "I think it's great!"

Sure enough, Fallon was ready to go ... and handed him a framed copy.