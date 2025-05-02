Stephon Marbury Goes Nuts After Jalen Brunson Hits Game-Winning Shot For Knicks

Jalen Brunson's game-winning shot to send the Knicks to the second round of the NBA playoffs sent New York into a frenzy ... including former star Stephon Marbury -- who went bonkers over the massive victory!!

The Brooklyn native went live on his Instagram for the final few minutes of the Knicks' Game 6 matchup against the Detroit Pistons ... and we're happy he did -- 'cause the reaction was priceless.

Like the rest of New York, Marbury was on Cloud 9 when Brunson hit the go-ahead three-point shot with 4.3 seconds to go ... and he couldn't contain his excitement.

"Here we go," Starbury said. "Here we go! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Drop it! Aaaah! Aaah!"

Play video content Instagram/@starburymarbury

Marbury spammed his Insta with Knicks support ... showing even more love to Brunson Friday morning by saying, "When you've got a real leader, you never lose direction."

"NYC's got one of those in the game right now🏀🏀🏀. And trust🙏🏾the boy's got his own money, for real."

Brunson's heroism also resulted in shoutouts from diehard celebs like Ben Stiller, Jon Stewart and even Bad Bunny.

New York will now turn its attention to the second round ... where it will square off with the Boston Celtics. Despite almost being pushed to seven games, Knicks fans apparently want all the smoke with the defending champs -- chanting "We Want Boston!" in the streets once the game went final.

Knicks fans chanting “We want Boston” after loss to Pistons 😅 pic.twitter.com/GvQkl8bop1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 30, 2025 @SInow