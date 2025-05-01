Anthony Edwards Trolls Lakers Fans Outside Arena After Series Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves are on to the second round of the NBA playoffs ... and Anthony Edwards made sure to soak in the team's 4-1 series win over the Lakers -- hitting the streets of L.A. for a victory lap!!
Edwards took a stroll outside Crypto.com Arena shortly after the Wolves sent LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Lakers to Cancun with a 103-96 victory.
The 23-year-old wasn't shy to interact with sad fans mourning the loss ... saying, "How y'all gonna be f***ing with me, I just sent y'all n****s home!"
"They said 'Lakers in 5,' and when we was up 3-1, they said 'Lakers in 7.' Go to hell today," he said. "Good guys don't die in this movie -- Morris Chestnut died in this movie."
His squad's social media team was also having fun with the moment, creating a credits-style montage that highlighted all the doubters on social media ahead of the series -- and even referencing the infamous "Lakers in five" meme.
LeBron couldn't escape their trolling, either. The Wolves used a clip from the "Starting Five" Netflix series, where James said he didn't believe anyone was a better fit for the moment than he was, before it transitioned to Minnesota's star guard.
May 1, 2025 @Timberwolves
Edwards and the rest of the team will now have a few days to relax until they find out their next opponents ... as the Warriors look to close out the Rockets in Game 6 on Friday.