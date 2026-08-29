Famous Dex Punched and Choked Reality Star and Broke Her Phone: Police

New details have surfaced in Famous Dex's alleged brutal attack on his reality star ex-girlfriend — and they're downright frightening with the rapper choking her and punching her in the eye while on drugs, according to a police report.

The report, obtained by TMZ, lays out all the violence that Dex allegedly unleashed on Pam Rodriguez from Burbank to Las Vegas over a two-day period in August. Rodriguez's name is redacted in the report, but our law enforcement sources identified her as the victim.

Police say the first incident occurred on August 21 at the Burbank Hotel in Burbank, California, where Dex was allegedly "crashing out" after drinking alcohol and consuming multiple drugs. Dex then allegedly slugged Rodriguez, giving her a black and blue eye.

Cops say the two, who were in a romantic relationship for 3 weeks, then traveled from Burbank to Las Vegas, where they booked a room at the California Hotel and Casino.

The next night, Dex allegedly tossed a phone at Rodriguez, hitting her left elbow. Then he allegedly scratched her neck and choked her, but she didn't fall unconscious.

Police say Rodriguez was able to grab Dex's phone and call her twin sister, who helped Rodriguez get in contact with hotel security.

Rodriguez was then taken to the emergency room at a local hospital, where she allegedly told a cop that Dex encouraged her to lie by saying she had sustained her injuries while getting jumped so he could stay out of jail.