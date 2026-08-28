Chris Evans Sells Swanky Hollywood Hills Home for Over $5 Million

Pulls Off the Perfect Score ... Sells Home for Over $5M!!!

That's endgame for Chris Evans' Hollywood Hills home ... because he just sold it for over $5 mil, TMZ has learned.

He had listed it for $6.3 mil back in June and closed the sale today, but seemingly slashed the price at the 11th hour to make the perfect score.

And honestly, feels like a steal ... because check out this gorgeous kitchen! It's equipped with an impressive 60-inch Wolf range.

Between the beautiful Bianca marble countertop and the stunning skylights, it's the most picturesque place to make breakfast.

And how can you ignore the view from the bedroom? The floor-to-ceiling glass doors open up so you can take in the beauty of the Hills from bed.