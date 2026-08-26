Dorit Kemsley & Ex PK To Sell L.A. Mansion, Judge Orders Him to Pay Mortgage

Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband PK Kemsley are set to unload their longtime Los Angeles home ... after she agreed to unload the home ... and a judge ordered the sale and instructed "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star to be out by November ... TMZ has learned.

A hearing was held Wednesday in Dorit and PK's divorce, where the two have been fighting over money. PK claimed Dorit had not been paying the mortgage on the 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom home worth $7 million.

Dorit, who is represented by powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector, argued PK should be paying the bills ... and claimed he had more than enough to pay the debt owed on the home.

This week, Dorit's legal team hashed out a deal to sell the home. She hired uber-successful real estate agent Zach Goldsmith, who was the star of Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills." PK initially said Dorit was dragging her feet on selling the home ... Dorit claimed PK was the one who was refusing to sign the agreement with Zach.

Now, the court has stepped in and ordered the home to be sold with Zach as the listing agent. The judge ordered that PK will become a manager of the LLC that owns the home and help move the sale process along.

In court, the judge also ordered Dorit to cover the utilities on the home, including the past-due bills.

PK has to pay the mortgage until Dorit moves out of the home, but will be reimbursed from the sale profits. He will also be paid back for other money he put into the home following the split.