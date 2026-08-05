'RHOBH' Star Amanda Frances Not Coming Back After One Season

Amanda Frances won't be holding a diamond for another season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the show tell TMZ ... producers did not ask the season 15 newbie to return for season 16.

Amanda's departure comes after a rocky rookie season ... she clashed with Dorit Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John claimed she was building a "cult" through her business.

The decision may come as a surprise to Amanda, who recently said she believed there was a "good chance" Bravo would invite her back ... though she admitted she wasn't certain she would accept the offer.

Amanda told "Extra" filming and promoting the show essentially consumed an entire year of her life, adding the experience took up a significant amount of "psychological space" while she continued running her business.

Despite the challenges, Amanda said she was grateful for the opportunities and relationships the show brought her.