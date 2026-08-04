'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Sues Brand Manager For Allegedly Swiping Swag

Former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Kelly Dodd is dragging her brand manager to court … claiming the woman sent products intended for Kelly to her own home ... causing Kelly to lose out on brand deals and paydays in the process.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Kelly and her husband Rick Leventhal sued a Florida-based woman named Lacey Kogan for $12,500 in small claims court.

Kelly said she hired Lacey to work as her brand manager "to solicit deals with companies that paid Kelly to share their products on her social media for monthly payments and commissions."

The reality star said Lacey was also responsible for setting up and managing her ShopMy account, where brands would send Kelly products to promote the items on her socials in exchange for money.

Kelly said she agreed to pay Lacey 20% of the brand deals, 20% of the fair market value of goods received, and 20% of any commissions earned.

Kelly claims she discovered Lacey had "more than 500 products sent to herself in Boca Raton, either in Kelly's name or her own, with a total value exceeding $42,000."

Kelly said this was done without her permission and in violation of their deal. She said the companies sent the products for her, which she never got and ultimately caused her to lose out on the products and the commissions.

Kelly says she's sifted through the records and found 254 orders with 523 products … including mini dresses, denim jackets, skin products, makeup, perfume, pillows and a body wash. There's a court date set for next month in the case.