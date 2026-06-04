'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd Confesses She Secretly Got COVID Vaccine, Regrets It

Play video content Video: ‘RHOC’ Alum Kelly Dodd Says She Secretly Got COVID Vaccine and Regrets It HATE TO BREAK IT TO YA

Kelly Dodd is coming clean about a decision she would've never admitted during the pandemic ... she actually got vaccinated against COVID after all ... and she regrets the jab.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star made the confession during a candid appearance on Jamie Kennedy's "Hate To Break It To Ya" podcast ... and you'll want to watch the full exchange for yourself, because Jamie's reaction is almost as shocking as Kelly's admission.

Kelly says her outspoken resistance to masks, vaccines and COVID protocols ultimately cost her dearly ... claiming she was fired from 'RHOC' after refusing to fall in line during the pandemic.

Then Kelly dropped the bomb ... admitting to secretly getting vaxxed.

Kelly says she eventually "caved" because she was traveling on billionaire Fletcher Jones' yacht in the Bahamas and he "kind of made" her do it.

She says she wound up getting the Johnson & Johnson shot ... with husband Rick Leventhal getting the jab on the downlow too.