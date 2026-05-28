Kelly Dodd Calls Revenge Porn Charge 'Lies' And 'Bulls***' Claims Accuser Is A Family Member

Kelly Dodd is plotting her own revenge against the person who accused her of distributing revenge porn and getting her slapped with criminal charges.

Kelly and her husband, Rick Leventhal, talked about the charges on the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star's podcast on Wednesday.

Rick kicked things off by telling their fans they can't give much information because Kelly hasn't gone to court yet ... but he said they really can't wait to tell the truth.

Kelly confirmed she would appear in court Thursday and said the allegations against her are "absurd" and "insane."

She also said she needed some "uplifting," so her hubby poured her a drink. Kelly then claimed a family member was behind the accusations but didn't provide a name.

As you know, Kelly is accused of shared footage of a female engaged in sexual activity without her consent.

In the docs, prosecutors allege Kelly "unlawfully and intentionally" distributed sexual images of the female -- identified as a Jane Doe -- on or around August 29, 2025, causing her to suffer serious emotional distress.

Making matters worse, prosecutors say Kelly and Jane Doe agreed to keep the images private, and Kelly allegedly even threatened to injure the accuser, her property, and her family.