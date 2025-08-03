Kelly Dodd Feuds With Brother Over Explosive Claims About Daughter

Kelly Dodd is in the middle of a nasty family meltdown and it's all playing out online.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum fired back after her brother, Eric Meza, posted a video accusing her of being estranged from her teenage daughter, Jolie. In the video, Eric claimed Kelly's "own daughter doesn’t talk to her" and "disowned her," calling Dodd a "terrible mom."

Eric alleged that no one in their family speaks to Kelly, including their parents. "I don’t talk to her, her nieces and nephews don’t talk to her, her mother doesn't talk to her," he said. "Doesn’t that tell you something about somebody?"

He pushed back on Kelly's prior claims he sold stories about her to the media, calling it a lie.

Kelly responded with a fiery video, calling her dad Frank and asking him to confirm whether he'd said she was a terrible daughter. Her dad shut the claim down, saying Eric was "so full of sh**."

Kelly went scorched earth -- posting a series of Instagram Stories mocking Eric's appearance, calling him a "psychopath," and sharing alleged texts and screenshots accusing him of violent behavior.