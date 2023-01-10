'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd's Husband Says He's Lucky to Be Alive After Car Crash

Kelly Dodd's husband, Rick Leventhal, is in the emergency room after being involved in a nasty car accident -- seemingly related to SoCal's fierce storms -- and he says he's fortunate he's not dead.

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum just posted video of her husband's crash and she tells TMZ ... Rick was driving her white Mercedes-Benz S-Class out to Palm Desert, CA Tuesday when the accident happened on a wet and slick freeway.

Play video content Instagram / @kellyddodd

Kelly says Rick suffered broken ribs and was transported by ambulance to a hospital. We're told the car was totaled, but Rick will be okay.

Kelly's asking for prayers on social media, and they've already canceled their Wednesday podcast episode for "The Rick & Kelly Show!"

Rick commented on Kelly's post, saying ... "Honestly I'm lucky to be alive. Scariest moments of my life. This makes everything even more meaningful ❤️."

California's still getting hammered by a fierce winter storm that's causing evacuations, deaths and tons of problems all over the state and it appears the rain may have played a role in Rick's crash.