'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd and Husband List Hamptons Home For $1.2 Million

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd's pulling up her stakes and lookin' to invest heavily in the West Coast ... listing her Hamptons home for $1.2 million.

Kelly and her husband Rick Leventhal listed their home for $1,199,000 on Friday ... a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Westhampton a stone's throw from the beach.

The 1,378-square-foot house features a recently updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, and a backyard deck connected to the master bedroom leading out to a gorgeous pool.

Kelly and Rick tell TMZ ... they usually rent the home out, and they've made good money doing it, but it's a bit too far for them to manage since they live in Southern California.

They already rent out another house in Palm Desert ... a Pickleball Partytown House the couple bought back in 2020 and then renovated, and they say they can enjoy vacationing at that pad when no one's renting it.

Dodd and Leventhal say they never get as far as the Hamptons these days, partly 'cause Kelly doesn't love the weather ... so, they're lookin' to sell.

BTW ... this isn't the first time the house has hit the market -- with Kelly and Rick admitting they've had to drop the price on the place. But, they've got a feeling it'll sell this spring.

And, we're told they're looking to use a neat real estate trick to swap this Hamptons investment property for one in California they will rent out year-round ... so, yeah the couple's firmly in the "real estate mogul" category!

