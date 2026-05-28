Kelly Dodd Shows Up to Court To Fight Revenge Porn Case, Watch Video

Play video content Video: Kelly Dodd Shows Up to Court To Fight Revenge Porn Case BACKGRID

Kelly Dodd was arraigned in an Orange County courtroom on Thursday after she was accused of sharing an explicit photo of a woman without her consent last August.

Kelly Dodd pleaded not guilty to the charges thrown at her.

Around the same time, prosecutors allege Dodd contacted the person and threatened to injure her, her property, and her family.

Kelly was charged with intentionally distributing or causing to be distributed the image of a person's intimate body part and making telephone calls with the intent to annoy. She was also charged with battery in a different incident in June with a separate Jane Doe. All three charges are misdemeanors.

Dodd has denied the allegations against her ... insisting the claims are "absurd" and "insane." She says a family member is behind the allegations, but refused to be any more specific than that.