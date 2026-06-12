Kelly Dodd Predicts 'RHOC' is Ending, Says Cast Photo Looks Like Funeral

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Kelly Dodd is openly shading the show ... and even coming out with a major prediction about its potential demise.

Kelly hopped on social media Thursday and mocked a group photo promoting the upcoming 'RHOC' season ... saying it looks like they're all going to a funeral.

And it's not just any funeral ... Kelly thinks the photo hints that the show is coming to an end!!!

Kelly concedes the show has enjoyed a "great run" and even says Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge have all done an "amazing job" ... but she throws shade at Heather Dubrow, saying Heather can go back to her "s***hole of L.A." if the show ends.

In her caption, Kelly says she's not jealous of her former castmates or the show ... she just wanted to point out the irony of the promo.

As you know, Kelly was fired from the Bravo series in 2021 following several controversial off-screen statements -- such as when she mocked COVID at its pique -- and politically incorrect on-screen behavior ... though she argued she was axed for simply being herself.

Play video content 2021 Video: Kelly Dodd Mocks COVID Amid Outdoor Dining, Cheers to 'Super-Spreaders!'