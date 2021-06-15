'RHOC' Dropping Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Vargas

The cast of 'Real Housewives of Orange County' is about to look a whole lot different, with some very familiar faces NOT returning for the new season ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell us the show is set to start production in July, but cast members Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd-Leventhal, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas will not be a part of the production.

It's currently unclear if it was a decision by Bravo to not bring the women back or if it was a mutual thing ... but either way, they won't be on camera. We're told some women -- including those who are making a return -- learned of the network's decision early Tuesday night.

As for the women returning -- we're told Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson will all be back. We're also told Heather Dubrow -- wife of "Botched" Doc Terry Dubrow -- will make a return to the series, she was previously on seasons 7-11.

As we reported, Dodd came under fire back in January when she was spotted mocking COVID at a restaurant with friends, leading a group cheers, while someone in her group appeared to call the gathering "super-spreaders."