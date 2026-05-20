'RHOC’ Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Wins Primary Custody of 3 Kids

'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Gina Kirschenheiter’s boyfriend, Travis Mullen, was awarded primary custody of his three kids with his ex-wife, Meghan Mullen -- TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, an OC judge awarded Travis full physical and legal custody in an order signed on May 13.

Per the order, Meghan will have visitation with the two daughters and supervised visits with her son. Per the order, Meghan also has to submit to drug and alcohol tests.

Travis and Meghan were instructed to keep their communications “civil, courteous and polite.”

The court previously ruled that Meghan cannot attend any of their kids’ games without a monitor present ... Travis is also allowed to monitor their kids' social media.

The couple split in 2016 and have been in court ever since.

Last year, Travis asked for primary custody of the kids after claiming Meghan had missed drug tests and one of their kids had missed a ton of school.