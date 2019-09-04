'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter's Husband Charged with Domestic Violence

Exclusive

'Real Housewife' Gina Kirschenheiter's husband just got nailed by the Orange County D.A. with 2 felony charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident.

The D.A. is charging Matthew with domestic violence and false imprisonment of Gina back in June. According to docs, the incident went down on June 22. We know the 'RHOC' star had filed for a restraining order against Matthew back in June ... and it appears the charges stem from that same incident.

Matthew allegedly "inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition" upon Gina. The D.A. doesn't list details about the false imprisonment charge ... but often in domestic violence cases, it means the defendant prevented the victim from leaving a room or their home.

Matt was arrested back in June, but prosecutors didn't charge him until today.

Gina had filed for divorce in April 2018, but a judge has yet to sign off on the split.