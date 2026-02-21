'RHOC's Meghan King Accuses Jim Edmonds of Leaking Her Number to Sex Workers

'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Meghan King accused her ex-husband Jim Edmonds of leaking her cell phone to sex workers to harass her years ago ... something she mentioned to cops while reporting recent harassing phone threats from an unknown person -- but a rep for Jim adamantly denies the claim.

According to a Kirkwood Police Department report, Meghan drove to the station in Missouri in September 2025 to report alleged threatening phone calls she'd been getting.

Meghan told an officer she'd been receiving consistent calls from an unknown person threatening to hurt her and her kids. Meghan claimed she was getting the calls for the past 2 months ... but said it had gotten increasingly worse over the prior 2 days. She told the officer the person had been making “crazed overt threats” and making less and less sense.

Meghan claimed she engaged with the caller for a bit, but then stopped ... she said she blocked the number, but says they kept using new numbers to message her.

The officer listened to 2 voicemails left by the unknown individual and said the person sounded female ... the caller made repeated threats of grabbing, hurting, and killing Meghan and her children. The suspect also told Meghan she would “go to jail."

The report reads ... “The suspect speaks calmly at times and quickly at others, using frequently-repeated phrases or details in a rambling and erratic manner.”

The officer noted in the report Meghan is a former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," and that sometimes random people call her.

Meghan told police she was dealing with her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, “losing his mind” over their ongoing custody dispute. As TMZ previously reported, Meghan lost custody of the three kids she shares with Jim after a school official called Child Protective Services.

The report says the officer asked Meghan if she believed Jim had a connection to the threatening calls ... she said she didn't know ... but mentioned the ongoing custody battle.

Meghan also told the cop Jim had harassed her through other people before, and referenced an alleged incident a few years ago when she claimed Jim distributed her number in numerous places -- including giving it to sex workers with instructions to harass her.

According to the report, Megan said "after an overwhelming wave of phone calls and texts, she received a text from a number not known to her, which included a photo of the text sent by [Jim] containing instructions to harass her.”

The police department launched an investigation into the random texts and calls, adding that "Due to the nature of the threats, a department-wide email was sent requesting a close patrol of [Meghan’s] residence.”