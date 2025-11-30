Jim Edmonds Celebrates Daughter Amid Meghan King's Custody Loss

Jim Edmonds is leaning into family time and celebrating his daughter while navigating the latest developments in his custody dispute with ex-wife Meghan King.

Jim shared a new batch of family photos on Instagram Sunday with the caption, "What a week! A lot to be thankful for," tagging his wife, Kortnie Edmonds, in several of the shots. The post included snapshots from daughter Aspen's Taylor Swift-themed 9th birthday party.

Aspen's cake read "Feeling 9 (Aspen's Version)," complete with heart hands, guitar fondant, and a pink football-shaped decoration stamped with "87" ... a nod to Travis Kelce. Other pics showed Aspen holding balloons and opening a Labubu doll.

The family moment comes amid ongoing custody issues. As we reported ... Meghan lost temporary physical custody earlier this month, with a judge granting her supervised visitation and awarding Jim sole physical custody of all three kids.