Meghan King Lost Custody After Allegedly Giving Twin Unprescribed Medication

Meghan King temporarily lost custody of her three children to ex-husband Jim Edmonds after allegedly giving one of her twin sons unprescribed medication and allegedly asking his school nurse to administer it ... TMZ has confirmed.

We're told "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star allegedly gave Hayes, one of the 6-year-old twins, Ritalin multiple times, despite the child not having an ADHD diagnosis.

According to sources, the situation escalated when King allegedly asked the school nurse to give Hayes the medication as well. That request reportedly triggered a Child Protective Services investigation.

King was granted supervised visitation twice a week with Hayes, his twin brother Hart, and their older sister, Aspen.

As we previously reported ... a temporary restraining order was put in place after a school employee allegedly contacted CPS with concerns. A judge is expected to consider a more permanent solution in a custody hearing set for early December.

King and Edmonds, who tied the knot in 2014 before splitting in 2019 amid a cheating scandal, have been operating under a joint custody agreement since May 2021.

We've reached out to reps for Meghan ... so far, no word back yet. A rep for Jim had no comment.