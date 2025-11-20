Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Meghan King Lost Custody After Allegedly Giving Twin Unprescribed Medication

By TMZ Staff
Published
jim edmonds megan king getty comp
Getty Composite

Meghan King temporarily lost custody of her three children to ex-husband Jim Edmonds after allegedly giving one of her twin sons unprescribed medication and allegedly asking his school nurse to administer it ... TMZ has confirmed.

We're told "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star allegedly gave Hayes, one of the 6-year-old twins, Ritalin multiple times, despite the child not having an ADHD diagnosis.

meghan king and jim edmonds insta
Instagram

According to sources, the situation escalated when King allegedly asked the school nurse to give Hayes the medication as well. That request reportedly triggered a Child Protective Services investigation.

King was granted supervised visitation twice a week with Hayes, his twin brother Hart, and their older sister, Aspen.

meghan king edmonds jim edmonds instagram

As we previously reported ... a temporary restraining order was put in place after a school employee allegedly contacted CPS with concerns. A judge is expected to consider a more permanent solution in a custody hearing set for early December.

King and Edmonds, who tied the knot in 2014 before splitting in 2019 amid a cheating scandal, have been operating under a joint custody agreement since May 2021.

meghan king and jim edmonds insta
Instagram/@meghanking

We've reached out to reps for Meghan ... so far, no word back yet. A rep for Jim had no comment.

Page Six was the first to report.

