RHOC's Meghan King Temporarily Loses Kids After CPS Investigation

"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King has temporarily lost custody of her three children to her ex-husband, retired MLB player Jim Edmonds ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources tell us the change came after a school employee allegedly filed a report with Child Protective Services about King. Following an investigation, CPS granted her supervised visitation with her children.

We're told the arrangement isn't necessarily permanent and a court hearing in December will determine whether this custody setup sticks for good.

We've reached out to Meghan's reps ... so far, no word back. Edmonds' rep declined to comment.

Us Weekly first broke the news.