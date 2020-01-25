Jim Edmonds Hanging With Alleged Threesome Partner in Cabo

Retired MLB star Jim Edmonds is logging some quality one-on-one time with the woman who allegedly banged him and his estranged wife at the same time.

Check out these pics of the St. Louis Cardinals legend and Kortnie O'Connor relaxing poolside in Cabo San Lucas. She's the woman Jim's reality star ex, Meghan King Edmonds, claims had a threesome with them when they were newlyweds.

Our sources tell us Jim and Kortnie spent last weekend shacking up at the Montage Resort ... and the quickie trip was part of a birthday celebration for Angels slugger Albert Pujols.

Seems the getaway was a success for Jim and Kortnie ... because a few days later they were sitting outside at R + D Kitchen in Newport Beach, where folks tell us they were laughing and having a great time. They're clearly not shy.

As you know ... Jim and Meghan are divorcing after 5 years of marriage, and she says Jim is dating Kortnie -- a claim he denies.