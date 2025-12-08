Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Meghan King Reaches Agreement With Jim Edmonds After Losing Custody of Kids

By TMZ Staff
Published
'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Meghan King and her ex-husband Jim Edmonds have side-stepped a potentially nasty custody battle ... the estranged couple has reached an agreement out of court ... TMZ has confirmed.

Jim's rep, Steve Honig tells TMZ ... “The custody hearing has been called off, and both sides have reached an agreement that is in the best interests of the children.”

This comes after Meghan temporarily lost custody of the three children she shares with Jim ... she allegedly gave one of their twin sons unprescribed medication. She allegedly asked a school nurse to administer it.

As we reported ... Meghan allegedly gave 6-year-old son, Hayes, Ritalin multiple times, despite the child not having an ADHD diagnosis.

The situation reportedly triggered a Child Protective Services investigation ... but now that all seems to be water under the bridge.

Meghan and Jim, who tied the knot in 2014 before splitting in 2019 amid a cheating scandal, had been operating under a joint custody agreement since May 2021.

We've reached out to reps for Meghan ... so far, no word back yet.

Page Six was the first to report.

