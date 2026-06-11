'RHOC' Newbie Carmella Garcia Previously Violated Restraining Order, Acquitted of Assault

Bravo says "Real Housewives of Orange County" newbie Carmella Garcia is a "girls' girl" ... but was once caught up in a bar fight with another woman, and it landed her a year's worth of probation.

'RHOC' officially announced on Thursday that the former Playboy Playmate of the Year will be joining the cast of season 20.

In a press release, Bravo says Carmella is "a self-proclaimed 'girls’ girl'" ... but she was accused -- and ultimately acquitted -- of kicking a woman during a 2004 bar fight.

According to multiple outlets, Carmella got into it with Kristen Hine, the ex of her then-boyfriend and now-husband, former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia. The real estate broker testified at the time that the athlete had cheated on her with Hine.

Reports say there were nasty phone calls and threatening voice mails -- but didn't say who made them -- that ultimately led to the August 21 bar fight at Tramp nightclub.

Hine reportedly accused Carmella of grabbing a dance pole and kicking her in the head. But the new housewife told the judge she had kicked one of Hine's friends, who was "coming at me full-force, swinging like a guy."

Carmella denied kicking Hine, and Jeff backed her up, saying she was defending herself. He told the court ... "It's embarrassing that I am here today, to be caught up in a situation like this."