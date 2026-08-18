PK Kemsley Enjoys Greek Vacation with Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Tatiana Kharchylava

Play video content Video: PK Kemsley in Greece With Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Tatiana Kharchylava TMZ.com

PK Kemsley is continuing his jet-setting love with London-based babe Tatiana Kharchylava ... because the couple is cozying up on a getaway to Greece ... and we have them on video.

Check it out -- the lovebirds hopped on a boat at the luxury Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel on Tuesday in Athens. They looked ready to soak up the sun, with Tatiana wearing a teeny bikini under a flowy cover-up, while PK let loose by unbuttoning his top.

No PDA ... but the two are clearly going strong as they enjoy their Euro summer.

We broke the news of their relationship back in April -- they met through Boy George last year in London during an art collab, and have been spending time with each other between London and Los Angeles.

As you know, PK is in the middle of a nasty split from Dorit Kemsley after she filed for divorce last year ... they are fighting for custody of their minor kids, Jagger and Phoenix, and Dorit has bashed him publicly.

She's also accused him of cutting off his family financially, but he's argued she's ignoring their financial issues.