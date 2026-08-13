Dorit Kemsley Seen Filming 'RHOBH' Amid Bitter Financial Battle With PK

Dorit Kemsley is back in front of Bravo cameras ... even as her messy split from estranged husband PK Kemsley continues to play out behind the scenes.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was spotted filming the upcoming season of the hit reality show Thursday.

Dorit's return to work comes as she and PK remain locked in a bitter dispute over money, their family home, and expenses following their separation.

As TMZ reported ... PK previously warned Dorit their spending was "not sustainable" and claimed the family's financial situation could become devastating if they didn't make major changes.

PK has also claimed their Beverly Hills-area home was close to foreclosure and accused Dorit of refusing to work with him to cut costs.