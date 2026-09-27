Ed Sheeran Roasted by 'Chicken Shop Date' Host Amelia Dimoldenberg On 'SNL UK'

Ed Sheeran was the target of a pretty scathing joke during last night's "SNL UK" opening monologue ... which compared him to an obedient puppet.

"Chicken Shop Date" host Amelia Dimoldenberg told the crowd ... "I’ve been incredibly privileged to have done so many interviews with people like Idris Elba, Cher, and even a world-famous, red-headed puppet with a hand up his arse telling him what to say."

After a pic of her interviewing "Sesame Street" icon Elmo appeared, Amelia said ... "No, the other one."

Then a graphic of Amelia with Ed appeared on screen ... which led to laughs and then cheers from the crowd.

Amelia was taking a big hit at the fallout from Ed's tour axing opener Macklemore after his pro-Palestine remarks -- and the "SNL UK" audience sounded like they were totally behind the 'Chicken Shop Date' star's POV.

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We reported earlier ... Ed said that removing Macklemore from the tour for making pro-Palestine remarks was "the promoter's decision, not mine."

He later apologized to fans for the rapper's controversial firing at his Philadelphia concert last week.

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Ed said that after trying to keep quiet on his feelings, he felt that Israel's response to the "horrific" October 7 massacre was "unjustifiable" and "disproportionate."