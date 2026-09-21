Ed Sheeran's Concert at Robert Kraft's Stadium to Be Protested by Pro-Palestine Group

Ed Sheeran's concert in Philadelphia brought out protesters last weekend ... though that may be small potatoes when compared to the protest that's scheduled near the stadium on Saturday.

Another demonstration is set for this weekend outside one of Ed's concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough ... the very stadium billionaire Robert Kraft -- who allegedly spearheaded an effort among other stadium owners to get Macklemore removed from the tour.

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The Massachusetts Peace Action -- an advocacy group focused on ending the Israel-Palestinian conflict -- is sponsoring the demonstration around the corner from Gillette before Ed's second show at the location this weekend. He's set to play the venue Friday as well.

MAPA says the protest is part of the Stop the Madness in Washington mobilization ... and will be centered around the fight against "billionaire censorship" and "genocide in Palestine."

The group says, "For organizers of the Foxborough demonstration, the [Sheeran-Macklemore controversy] raises another issue that fits directly into the broader September 26 mobilization: the growing power of billionaires and powerful institutions to shape both our politics and the boundaries of public debate."

As you know ... people are split between Kraft and Macklemore ... with some believing Kraft has every right to boycott Macklemore because Kraft owns the stadium and because Macklemore is accused of using antisemitic imagery during the tour with Sheeran.

Others say he didn't use such imagery, and a few -- like Colin Kaepernick -- believe this proves stadium owners are willing to band together to silence speech they don't want heard.

Play video content Video: Ed Sheeran Delivers Emotional Apology to Fans During Philadelphia Concert FreedomNewsTV

Ed became emotional at his concert in Philadelphia over the weekend ... breaking down in tears while he spoke to fans from the stage. He's insisted it wasn't his call to can Macklemore -- but he's also being raked over the coals for not doing enough to stop it.