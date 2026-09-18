Ed Sheeran Ready to Perform Philadelphia Show Solo If Needed Amid Macklemore Exit

Ed Sheeran is ready to perform Saturday night's Philadelphia concert solo if needed, now that Macklemore, the rest of his openers and his backup band are out ... TMZ has learned.

Music industry sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... plans for the concert have been changing hour by hour behind the scenes as everyone works out the logistics. But we're told there's no concern about Ed taking the stage by himself if it comes to that.

Our sources point out Ed has historically performed in large-scale venues with nothing more than a guitar ... and has successfully carried two-hour stadium shows without a backup band.

We're told that makes the current situation different from what it would be for other artists ... because Ed is the headliner and the tour's primary ticket seller as it is.

The good news for Ed and his fans ... our sources note Ed is the kind of artist who can walk onto a stage with a guitar and perform for two hours by himself without missing a beat.

As TMZ previously reported ... Macklemore was removed from the tour after his pro-Palestine remarks sparked major backlash. The fallout continued with opening act Aaron Rowe, Finneas, and Ed's band Beoga backing out while voicing support for Palestinians.

Macklemore later pledged to donate the $1 million he earned on Ed's "Loop" Tour to Palestinian relief groups and challenged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match it. Kraft went even further ... pledging $2 million.

Macklemore has claimed pressure from NFL team owners, including Kraft, led to his removal. The owners run the stadiums where Ed's scheduled to perform ... including Philly.