Read Alleged Texts Lamar Odom's Girlfriend's Ex Sent About NBA Star: 'Have a Good Day Sucking Crackhead D*’**'

Lamar Odom's girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, allegedly exchanged heated text messages about the former NBA star with her ex-husband, former MLB star Milton Bradley ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the alleged texts that Rachel filed as evidence in her court battle with Milton ... and they are explosive ... and obscene.

In one undated text, Rachel explained she was having issues with their son Matteo's passport. Milton told his ex, "Blocked. Have a good day sucking crackhead d***. I'm not signing anything from you."

Milton added that he hoped Rachel died. He told her, "I only help women I'm fu***ing. Let third-place benchwarmer figure it out. You left me."

In other alleged texts, Milton slammed Rachel as a "whore" and said, "You're a married woman that ruined your family to suck crackhead d*** for a lifestyle. Nobody gives AF about you, Rachel."

Milton also told Rachel he was forfeiting Matteo and that he was "not gonna be 12 more years a slave." He instructed Rachel to have Lamar take care of Matteo moving forward.

As TMZ first reported, Milton filed for legal separation from Rachel earlier this year and asked that Lamar not be around their kid due to his past drug and alcohol issues.