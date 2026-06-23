Natalie Maguire Brings 'Vanderpump Rules' to 'TMZ After Dark' Alongside Lamar Odom

Former NBA star Lamar Odom joined the "Vanderpump Rules" cast ... at least for one wild night with "TMZ After Dark" ... and he was joined by the newest face of the reality TV series, Natalie Maguire!

Natalie proved she's more than just Bravo's latest breakout reality star ... because our tour bus received the honors of an intimate debut performance of Nat's new single, "Kiss Me While I Cry," turning the party into a private concert ... until the night took an unexpected turn.

We made our typical stop over at Saddle Ranch, which is where we ran into none other than NBA legend-turned-streamer Lamar ... who was broadcasting his crew's antics live!

So, naturally, Natalie crashed the stream and challenged the 6'10" former basketball star to a full-blown mechanical bull showdown.

Natalie went absolutely wild on the bull before Lamar hopped on himself -- and trust us, there's nothing more entertaining than watching a man who's spent his life dominating the paint try to conquer a mechanical bull!

The night wrapped at TomTom, where Natalie stepped behind the bar to pour shots for the group and performed "Kiss Me While I Cry" one more time, leaving guests feeling like they'd just witnessed the most random crossover episode Bravo never knew it needed!