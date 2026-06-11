Bobby Lytes Takes Over 'TMZ After Dark' to Kick Off Pride Weekend

Reality TV star Bobby Lytes turned our "TMZ After Dark" Pride Weekend Kickoff Tour into a full-on party ... bringing along some famous friends, including "Baddies" fan favorite DJ Sky High Baby and our own DJ, Coach West.

Our tour bus was popping ... Bobby hopped aboard with 22 pumped-up partygoers and kept the energy cranked from start to finish.

Rocking a Janet Jackson-inspired hat and showing off a body that had heads swiveling all night, Bobby danced his way through WeHo while belting out hits and soaking up the Pride vibes.

The party hit another level when Bobby opened up about his upcoming EP while celebrating with guests throughout the crawl. Coach West held things down on the turntables ... and at one stop, DJ Sky High Baby jumped behind the booth at Rainbow Bar & Grill and took over the music for the entire bar.

Bobby also sat down with us during the ride to talk reality TV success ... and the secrets that helped turn him into a seasoned veteran. These days, he's even teaching aspiring stars the ropes through his own reality TV course.

And while the weekend is all about Pride, Bobby made it clear the invite list was wide open.

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"Love is love," he told us ... adding that whether you're straight, gay, bisexual, or even "delusional" ... everybody deserves a good time.