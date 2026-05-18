Lizzo Rocks Packed TMZ Brunch Bus With Surprise Live Performance

Play video content Video: Lizzo Tour Bus TMZ.com

Surprise! Lizzo turned the TMZ Brunch Bus into a rolling concert Sunday ... hyping up the crowd and performing like the party was headed straight for Coachella instead of cruising through the streets of Los Angeles.

Check out the video ... the hitmaker looked totally in her element -- belting some of her biggest hits during the ride while dancing through the aisle ... as passengers screamed and waved their hands in the air.

Wearing a colorful zig-zag top and oversized shades, the Grammy-winning artist had the entire bus rocking as passengers belted out every word alongside her. The bus was packed wall-to-wall with everyone filming, dancing and singing along ... while Lizzo turned all the way up.

The ride was emceed by influencer Javonte Rosello ... and VOX DJs kept the music blasting throughout the ride -- helping keep the energy high throughout.

And the intimate setup made the whole thing feel even crazier ... giving fans a front-row view of Lizzo just a few feet away as the bus rolled through L.A. At one point, the party made a pit stop for shots ... before everyone piled back on the bus and kept the celebration going.