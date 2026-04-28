Lizzo Celebrates Her 38th Birthday Alongside Boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo's 100% that birthday bitch ... and she's celebrating in style!

The singer was spotted all dolled up at the Chateau Marmont on Monday night as she stepped out with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, to celebrate her 38th.

She was going glam for the occasion ... rocking a long black dress with sheer cutouts that showed off her killer curves.

But Lizzo's swanky night out wasn't the only celebration the star had in store. Earlier that day, she announced her upcoming album drops this summer.

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She teased the album art, which shows the songstress flipping the bird ... but instead of her middle finger, you see Lizzo herself, looking stunning and standing tall with her hands in the air.