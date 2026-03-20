Lizzo Strips Down, Meets Former Self in 'Don't Make Me Love U' Music Video

Gets Naked, Twerks On Her Former Self

Lizzo is putting it all out there -- in more ways than one.

On Friday, the singer dropped her new song "Don't Make Me Love U" ... and looked good as hell as she bares both her body and soul in the music video!

In the visual for the emotional, '80s-inspired pop ballad, the singer is rocking lingerie and a blonde bob while she confronts her former self.

Lizzo seems to cycle through every emotion -- crying, yelling, straddling, and twerking on her double. Eventually, she drips down to her birthday suit, hugging her past self in a touching tribute to her "Cuz I Love You" album art.