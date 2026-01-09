Lizzo Debuts New Hair Cut & Color in Social Media Transformation

Lizzo’s all about cutting off bad vibes ... and she's throwing her hair into the mix too, 'cause the singer hit reset and said goodbye to her long locks with a fresh new chop.

The singer debuted the look on TikTok Friday, first flexing her natural hair before shaking things up with a slick transition to a short, honey-blonde bob -- and honestly? It’s straight fire!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Lizzo looked flawless, with her makeup fully dialed in to match the glow-up ... and she made sure to keep the flex going by showing it all off in a series of IG snaps.

She even held up her freshly chopped locks for the camera and dropped a selfie mid eyebrow-bleach, clearly locked into full transformation mode.