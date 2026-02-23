Lizzo's Boyfriend Myke Wright Grabs Pap's Camera, Shoots Pics Of Her Himself

Play video content BACKGRID

Lizzo’s BF Myke Wright is clearly her No. 1 hype man -- so much so that he hijacked a pap’s camera to snap his own pics of his girl!

The singer was leaving the Blue Note Jazz Club in Hollywood Sunday night when Myke grabbed the camera and started firing off shots like a proud boyfriend on overtime -- and Lizzo was fully there for it!

As you can see, Lizzo was giggling up a storm in her metallic bronzed halter dress, bubbly in hand, soaking up every second.

Myke didn’t last long behind the lens though -- joking the camera was heavy before handing it back real quick.