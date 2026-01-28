Lizzo Gets Emotional Remembering Beauty 2 The Streetz Founder Shirley Raines

Play video content Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Lizzo is taking the sudden death of Beauty 2 The Streetz founder Shirley Raines pretty hard ... and she's wearing her emotions on her sleeve.

The "Truth Hurts" singer took to social media Wednesday to react to Ms. Shirley's passing ... and the tears started flowing as Lizzo spoke about Shirley on camera.

As we reported ... the viral social media star was found dead Tuesday night in Nevada, where she was discovered unresponsive next to her bed during a wellness check. Her sister told us Shirley had been healthy and was not on any medication.

Ms. Shirley founded Beauty 2 The Streetz, a non-profit that provides beauty and hygiene services to people in need living in the Skid Row area of Downtown Los Angeles ... and it sounds like the cause was near to Lizzo's heart.

