Lizzo Says 'Truth Will Come Out' in Legal Battle, Ready to Testify

Lizzo isn’t backing down from her legal issues ... in fact, she's leaning all the way in -- saying she's ready to take the stand and let the truth speak for itself.

Watch the clip ... the singer sat down with CBS News host Gayle King for an interview that aired Monday morning, and she made her stance clear -- she's not settling, not hiding, and definitely not scared of what might come out in court.

A group of Lizzo's former dancers claim she created a toxic work environment ... accusing her of sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and putting them in uncomfortable situations on tour. Lizzo says when she first got hit with the lawsuit, her reaction was simple -- "It’s not true." But she didn’t go firing back publicly right away ... explaining she felt a responsibility to keep it measured because of what she represents to fans.

Still, don’t get it twisted … she’s fighting this thing all the way through.

Despite having the option to quietly settle, Lizzo says that’s not happening ... calling it the "easy out" and insisting she’s standing firm because she believes the claims against her are flat-out false. She doubled down on denying specific accusations -- including fat-shaming allegations -- while acknowledging the case is ongoing and limiting how much she can say.

Play video content Video: Lizzo Shows Off Her Curves While Partying at Coachella Instagram@lizzo

But the biggest moment came when Gayle pressed her on whether she’d actually testify if it goes to trial -- and Lizzo didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely,” she said ... adding with a bit of swagger that she’d "look fabulous" doing it. Her reasoning is simple: "The truth will come out."

And she didn’t stop there ... taking a subtle jab at the media frenzy surrounding the case ... saying the reality of the situation is way less dramatic than what’s been splashed across headlines.

"The truth is less salacious than the headlines," she added.