OnlyFans Model Alina Rose Explains 'Euphoria' Doesn't Reflect Real Creators

Play video content Video: Alina Rose, After Dark TMZ.com

OnlyFans star Alina Rose says "Euphoria" is giving creators like her a bad rap ... claiming Sydney Sweeney's character paints an exaggerated picture of what life on the platform is actually like.

Alina sounded off while taking over TMZ After Dark's Sunset Strip bar crawl ... partying alongside a packed bus full of fans while DJ Blue kept the music blasting. The night kicked off at Jameson's Pub with complimentary PB shots before the crew mobbed Saddle Ranch and wrapped things up at Beaches Tropicana.

See what went down ... during the party-bus takeover, Alina weighed in on the way "Euphoria" portrays women tied to OnlyFans culture ... saying the show makes creators look "like something we're not."

She says while she watched the series, the behavior tied to Sweeney’s character, Cassie, feels heavily dramatized ... insisting most OF creators aren’t out here doing the over-the-top stuff shown on screen.

Alina added she personally hasn't seen creators behaving the way the show depicts ... saying the platform gets misinterpreted by Hollywood storytelling.

And while the bus got rowdy, Alina kept things surprisingly wholesome when the convo turned to dating ... saying she cares more about kindness, ambition and responsibility than looks or body type.

Play video content Video: Join Us For A Party Through Hollywood Today with TMZ After Dark! TMZ.com

She also used the night to debut her new song, "Hobby" ... a Euro-techno-inspired track with major early-2010s club anthem vibes.