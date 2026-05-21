Kysre Gondrezick Threatens Legal Action Over OnlyFans Career Reports

Former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick is preparing for a different kinda court over some fake news ... saying anyone who reported she was joining OnlyFans will be hearing from her legal team.

The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft sent social media into a frenzy this week ... when she claimed a "link" would be added to her bio in 24 hours.

"Link in bio," of course, is a popular phrase used by adult models on X or Instagram (or so we're told) ... leading some folks to think this meant she had created an account on the sometimes X-rated subscription-based platform, especially since she shared the news with a sexy pic.

Ultimately, the 2025 Playboy Playmate revealed she had joined an O.F. competitor, Fanvue, instead ... and in a press release, she promised "exclusive lifestyle content, behind-the-scenes access into her world across fashion, beauty, training, wellness, and more personal day-to-day moments directly from her."

In other words, the horndogs did not get their wish ... but Gondrezick is aiming to connect with her fans in other ways.

Now, she's shifting her focus toward those who stated as fact she was heading to OnlyFans ... and she's not playing around.

"Speculation and apprehension shouldn’t generate false online publishing," Gondrezick said in response to a Daily Loud post that read, "Former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick teases OnlyFans account."

"Crazy how at the expense of being right, one rather be first. Anyone that has publicized and ran with headlines that are NOT true in regard to me joining another platform will be hearing from my legal team x," she added.