Maitland Ward Says 'Disgusting' Bonnie Blue Gives Porn a Bad Name

Play video content Video: Maitland Ward Says Bonnie Blue Gives Porn a Bad Name The TMZ Podcast

Maitland Ward is well aware of fellow adult film star Bonnie Blue ... and she's got nothing nice to say about the English-born actress -- or her shocking take-on-all-comers (see what we did there?) videos.

Maitland dropped by the TMZ studio on Friday ... and one of the topics she touched on was Tia Billinger, AKA Bonnie Blue -- who has made headlines for the amount of men she bedded in basically what amounts to f--- conga lines. BB at one point even suggested she might have been knocked up from one of her stunts.

As you can see ... MW is pretty repulsed by BB's dong antics -- and contends that kind of behavior hurts the porn business by making it seem even seedier than it actually is for most professional performers.

As you likely know ... Maitland became a star in the porn world after she was already a bona fide actress in Hollywood, best known for her work on the beloved series "Boy Meets World." She's now raking in the dough on OnlyFans.