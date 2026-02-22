Bonnie Blue Says She's Pregnant After Having Unprotected Sex With 400 Men

Somebody might need to retake sex ed! Adult content creator Bonnie Blue says she's pregnant after having unprotected sex with about 400 men ... and she seems genuinely caught off guard.

Watch the video ... after being sick and experiencing intense migraines, Bonnie -- whose real name is Tia Billinger -- takes a pregnancy test, which ends up being positive.

Bonnie said, "Guys, I am definitely pregnant ... like, fully pregnant. So, I'm going to have to ChatGPT what to do next, because I'm actually not quite sure. I don't know..."

Later, Bonnie went to a technician for an ultrasound, which confirmed the pregnancy.

She asked, "Oh, is that a baby? That's actually crazy."

It's actually not that crazy, Bonnie! Some might even say it may have been expected!

But, in Bonnie's defense, prior to her record-setting romping, she struggled for years with fertility issues.

In 2025, she told Us Weekly she wished she could get pregnant “However, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally.”

Guess that was wrong.

After her sex marathon, she told Us Weekly the potential for pregnancy was "a problem for another day," but she did collect DNA samples from all of the participants.