Watch OnlyFans Models Shooting Guns on Video

It's Our Turn To Do The Shooting!!!

Play video content Video: Only Fans Models Get Wild While Shooting Guns instagram/@4shley.jpeg // @jincofoto

Some of the top creators on OnlyFans got a lesson in gun safety down in Texas ... they had their boobs out while they squeezed off some rounds ... and it's all on video.

15 baddies from The Circle -- an ultra-exclusive private membership club for content creators -- hit up Copperhead Creek Shooting Club in the Texas Hill Country for some firearms training ... and their boobs were bouncing and jiggling as they used an AK-47 for target practice.

The dream team included Alexis Texas, Rebecca McLeod, Kit Barrus, Rachel Jade, Cynthia Jade, Summer Robert, Courtney Ann Bright, Silvia Saige, Forrest Smith, Kleio Valentien, Megan Rain, Yuni Yung, Sarita Natividad, Zoey Di Giacomo and Holly Johnston.

Firearms instructors schooled the OF models on safety training and helped them properly handle the guns ... and we're told the staff had as much fun as the ladies.

Miraculously, no one called out sick on this workday.

The Circle is basically Soho House for OnlyFans ... the goal is to provide networking and growth opportunities for models to expand their brands ... and there's a bunch of events curated for filming content.